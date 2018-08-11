Shop Our Story

Tofte Wool Throw

Classic Nordic Style

The Tofte is named after the charming town of Tofte, Minnesota. Tofte is nestled on the North Shore of Lake Superior and was originally settled by the Nordic explorers. Double woven from ultra-soft Merino wool, this legacy throw is a Faribault icon.

Color

Tofte gray natural
Tofte navy gray

Made in the USA

Technical Specifications

Origin

All of our products are proudly designed and crafted at our mill in Faribault, MN USA.

Size

  • Throw 48" x 72" (2.9 lbs)

Materials & Care

Dry Clean or Hand Wash

85% Wool / 15% Cotton

Made in the USA

