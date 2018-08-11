Home / Wool Throws / Tofte Wool Throw Tofte Wool Throw View Product Details Classic Nordic Style The Tofte is named after the charming town of Tofte, Minnesota. Tofte is nestled on the North Shore of Lake Superior and was originally settled by the Nordic explorers. Double woven from ultra-soft Merino wool, this legacy throw is a Faribault icon. Tofte Wool Throw Regular price $ 200.00 $ 200.00 Sale 5.0 star rating 10 Reviews 1 / 8 Free shipping on orders $100 and over Size Throw 48" x 72" Size Throw 48" x 72" Color Tofte gray natural Tofte navy gray Color Tofte gray natural Tofte navy gray Throw 48" x 72" / Tofte gray natural Throw 48" x 72" / Tofte navy gray Add to Bag Sku: BTTFCH1970 Made in the USA Share Share on Facebook Tweet Tweet on Twitter Pin it Pin on Pinterest Technical Specifications Technical Specifications Origin All of our products are proudly designed and crafted at our mill in Faribault, MN USA. Size Throw 48" x 72" (2.9 lbs) Materials & Care Dry Clean or Hand Wash85% Wool / 15% CottonMade in the USA